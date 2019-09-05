This one is not to be confused with the new Derby, said Ron. Here's a photograph of the original Derby which was demolished after existing from 1871 to 1962. All photos: Ron Lawson JP.

15 Monkwearmouth drinking spots we've loved and lost

Monkwearmouth’s multitude of pubs gets our attention in this photo spotlight.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 16:45

But there have been so many hostelries in the area over the years that historian Ron Lawson has had to split his selection into two features.

Here’s the first and we have got 15 former venues for you to consider.

Take a look and see how many you remember.

And if you would like to find out more about local pubs, why not call in at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society. The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. Bay Hotel

Here's a reminder of the Bay Hotel which traded from 1936 for 67 years.

Photo: SE

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The demolition of the Bay Hotel

And here is the demolition of the old Bay Hotel.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The Borough

The Borough was a hostelry in Yorke Street from 1841 to 1959.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The Blue Bell, Broad Street

Sunderland has had several Blue Bell pubs over the years. Here's the one in Broad Street which was hit by a German bomb in 1941.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4