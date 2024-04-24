‘Ghost signs’ is the name given to old adverts that were once painted onto the side of buildings which are still evident today or inscriptions of old businesses.
Here’s a round up of some of Sunderland’s Ghost Signs that offer a window into the past, from old cigarette adverts to court buildings.
1. Empire Food Store, High Street West
The new DB/CB burger restaurant, formerly Mexico 70, uncovered this Empire Food Store old signage on High Street West when renovating the front. The team at Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme found out that records date back to 1951 for the food store.
2. Capstan cigarettes, Newcastle Road
You won't see any adverts for cigarettes these days, but they were once part of everyday life. This one advertising Capstan Cigarettes is on a gable end in Newcastle Road. The Victorian brand dwindled in popularity when the health effects of tobacco became more widely known.
3. Double Maxim, Cresswell Launderette
Classic Mackem pint Double Maxim looms large on the Cresswell Launderette in Thornhill. Once a classic brew at the old Vaux site, it's still brewed today by Maxim Brewery in Rainton Bridge who kept the drink alive when the original Vaux closed.
4. Swan Vestas, off Hylton Road
Another brand once popular with smokers, this advert for Swan Vestas matches can still be seen off Hylton Road. Underneath reads Bryant & May who set up the company who manufacture the matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.