Lynx Shoes in Derwent Street was in the picture in December 1974. Were you a fan of the shop?

13 Sunderland shops we loved and lost - have a browse and see how many you remember

Who loves a touch of 1970s window shopping?

We’ve got 13 great reminders of town centre shops for you to browse at and it’s all thanks to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.

How many of this favourites do you remember visiting? And what are your memories of bargain hunting in the town in times gone by?

Get in touch if this selection bring back happy memories.

And if these scenes have whet your appetite for more Wearside history, get along to the Antiquarian Society for more. The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. Esquire

Esquire male boutique is pictured in Crowtree Road in 1972.

2. Memories of Mr Bumble

How about a trip to Mr Bumble in Olive Street in 1974?

3. Over in Derwent Street

Ramshaws Seed in 1974. Do you remember this Derwent Street shop?

4. An Olive Street scene

Heading back to 1974 for this view of Reynolds Out Door Centre in Olive Street.

