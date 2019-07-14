Chances are Ron Lawson JP has the answer and the member of Sunderland Antiquarian Society has shared these 13 views of Wearside hostelries from years gone by.
Take a look. We hope they bring back great memories.
1. The Post Office Restaurant
The Post Office Restaurant in Nile Street gets our attention in this view. It had many different names over the years and later became the Post Office Inn and then the Windsor Castle. One former local landmark was the merchant ship cannon outside the pub.
It was there as a 'glancing stone' in the days when horse and carriages could cause damage to a pub's brickwork as it went round corners.
2. Boilermakers Arms
Here's the Boilermakers in High Street West. It later changed to become The Old 29 in 1976. Ron Lawson, of Sunderland Antiquarian Society, gets our thanks for sharing the photograph.
3. The Brewery Tap
The Brewery Tap, which was part of the Vaux complex, was previously known as the Minerva and the Neptune and was in Dunning Street. Photo: Ron Lawson.
4. Hendon Gardens Hotel
The original building on this site in Gray Road had a date stand of 1868. It was demolished and the Hendon Gardens Hotel stands in its place. It later became the Grays Inn. Photo: Ron Lawson.
