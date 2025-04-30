13 of the quirkiest competitions you won prizes for at school

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:11 BST

Guess what soya beans, bungalows, teeth and Big Brother have in common.

Give up? The answer is they were all themes for competitions held in Sunderland schools.

Here is a collection of 13 of the quirkiest contests you entered in the classroom between 1975 and 2018.

Get ready for memories of sizzling chicken, egg jarping and cake, all thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.

Fifty years ago, the winning designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School. Left to right are Olwen Graham; Elizabaeth Ridley; Julie Gulliver; Sandra Knowles; and Joy Patterson. Back row, left to right, are Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14.

1. Best at bungalows

Fifty years ago, the winning designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School. Left to right are Olwen Graham; Elizabaeth Ridley; Julie Gulliver; Sandra Knowles; and Joy Patterson. Back row, left to right, are Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14. | se

Thornhill pupils Rachel Hart, Katharine Smiles and Anthea Smiles won a national competition in November 1984 with their entry about soya beans.

2. Super with soya beans

Thornhill pupils Rachel Hart, Katharine Smiles and Anthea Smiles won a national competition in November 1984 with their entry about soya beans. | se Photo: se

Pupils at Valley Road Primary School won all sorts of prizes from the cast of Cats in 2003 when they did a top Cats colouring competition entry.

3. Purr-fect at Valley Road

Pupils at Valley Road Primary School won all sorts of prizes from the cast of Cats in 2003 when they did a top Cats colouring competition entry. | se

St Benet's Primary School pupil Jessica Hall was champion in the school's egg jarping competition 22 years ago and here she is with her prizes.

4. Champion jarper in 2003

St Benet's Primary School pupil Jessica Hall was champion in the school's egg jarping competition 22 years ago and here she is with her prizes. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

