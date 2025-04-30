1 . Best at bungalows

Fifty years ago, the winning designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School. Left to right are Olwen Graham; Elizabaeth Ridley; Julie Gulliver; Sandra Knowles; and Joy Patterson. Back row, left to right, are Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14. | se