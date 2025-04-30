Give up? The answer is they were all themes for competitions held in Sunderland schools.
Here is a collection of 13 of the quirkiest contests you entered in the classroom between 1975 and 2018.
1. Best at bungalows
Fifty years ago, the winning designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School.
Left to right are Olwen Graham; Elizabaeth Ridley; Julie Gulliver; Sandra Knowles; and Joy Patterson.
Back row, left to right, are Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14. | se
2. Super with soya beans
Thornhill pupils Rachel Hart, Katharine Smiles and Anthea Smiles won a national competition in November 1984 with their entry about soya beans. | se Photo: se
3. Purr-fect at Valley Road
Pupils at Valley Road Primary School won all sorts of prizes from the cast of Cats in 2003 when they did a top Cats colouring competition entry. | se
4. Champion jarper in 2003
St Benet's Primary School pupil Jessica Hall was champion in the school's egg jarping competition 22 years ago and here she is with her prizes. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
