13 pictures showing Sunderland pitmen's pride at the Durham Miners Gala
Sunderland will be on the march again this weekend.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 16:45
And to give you a flavour of what’s to come at the Miners Gala, here’s a reminder of the Sunderland lodges parading through the streets of Durham over the years.
Monkwearmouth, Hylton, Silksworth, Herrington and Usworth all make our photo spread.
So take a look and see if these scenes bring back memories. If they do, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.