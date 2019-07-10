The Monkwearmouth lodge passes the County Hotel in 2003. Recognise anyone you know?

13 pictures showing Sunderland pitmen's pride at the Durham Miners Gala

Sunderland will be on the march again this weekend.

Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 16:45

And to give you a flavour of what’s to come at the Miners Gala, here’s a reminder of the Sunderland lodges parading through the streets of Durham over the years.

Monkwearmouth, Hylton, Silksworth, Herrington and Usworth all make our photo spread.

So take a look and see if these scenes bring back memories. If they do, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

1. Silksworth

Silkswoth lodge waits in turn to march towards the County Hall.

2. Hylton lodge

The Hylton banner heading towards the parade ground in 1970.

3. New Herrington

Marching proudly on is the New Herrington lodge in 2003.

4. Silksworth

Silksworth on the march in 1967.

