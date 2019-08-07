Children representing 107 schools across Sunderland parade on stage with their own versions of the Olympic torch.

13 pictures from the soggy day the Olympic Torch came to Sunderland in 2012

There were summer showers and a lot of mud but nothing could rain on Sunderland’s Olympic torch celebrations seven years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:45

Children representing schools across the city made their own torches for a huge day of activities in Herrington Country Park in 2012

The heavens opened and people got drenched but the memories which were made will last forever.

And here are 13 reminders of the day you created your own little bit of Olympic history with the help of Blue Peter stars and athletics legend Kris Akabusi.

Take a look and see who you recognise in our photo spread.

1. Look who's leading the celebrations

What a day of memories it was for these Sunderland children as they got to meet the stars.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

2. Medals of their own

There were medals galore for these Sunderland contributors to the Olympic occasion. Do you recognise any of them? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories of the day.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

3. Meeting the stars

Blue Peter presenters welcome children representing 107 schools across Sunderland on stage with their own versions of the Olympic Torch.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

4. On the stage

Lighting their own flame for the 2012 Olympics.

Photo: SE

