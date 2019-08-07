13 pictures from the soggy day the Olympic Torch came to Sunderland in 2012
There were summer showers and a lot of mud but nothing could rain on Sunderland’s Olympic torch celebrations seven years ago.
By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:45
Children representing schools across the city made their own torches for a huge day of activities in Herrington Country Park in 2012
The heavens opened and people got drenched but the memories which were made will last forever.
And here are 13 reminders of the day you created your own little bit of Olympic history with the help of Blue Peter stars and athletics legend Kris Akabusi.
Take a look and see who you recognise in our photo spread.