Let’s head back to the days of fruit machines, video games and spending a penny or two at the amusements.

We have arcade scenes galore from Sunderland and South Shields in this gallery of photos including Johnny’s Arcade, Luxury, Masons, Dunes and Wonderland.

They come from the archives of the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette and we want to know which ones you loved.

1. Fancy a fairground ride?

Back to April 1964 and 18 month old Shirley Hughes is enjoying her time at the amusement park. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Spring time in 1965

South Shields Amusement Park was having a quiet day when this April 1965 photo was taken. | nw

3. Fun on the jet ride

South Shields Amusement Park in 1974 and these people are having fun on the Lunar Jet ride. | SG

4. Time spent in Seaburn

A deserted Seaburn amusements in a 1982 Sunderland Echo photo. Tell us if you loved to go there in its heyday. | se

