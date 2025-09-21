12 historical gems to discover in Old Sunderland and the East End

2 . Phoenix Lodge, Queen Street

While the landscape of Wearside has evolved around it, Phoenix Hall remains much as it was when it was built in 1784-5. Now, the intricate historic features at the hall, the oldest surviving purpose-built masonic lodge still in use by the Freemasons in England, have been given a new lease of life thanks to a major restoration projection. A real bridge to Sunderland’s past, the handsome Grade I-listed building is testament to the rich history of the East End, when the then town was growing in wealth thanks to the trade in coal, timber and shipbuilding. Groups can book tours of the building, which also opens for Heritage Open Days. Photo: National World