These children looked like they had a wonderful time during the carnival.

11 pictures from when Sunderland children staged a Caribbean carnival to celebrate links with Trinidad

Who remembers when a touch of the Caribbean came to Fulwell.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Seven years ago, they had great fun at Redby Primary School where staff and pupils organised a carnival to celebrate the schools link with a school in Trinidad.

It was held on the streets of Fulwell and here are 11 photos to remind you of that wonderful occasion in 2012.

Do they bring back memories? Take a look and tell us more.

1. A blaze of yellow

On the march in 2012. Recognise any of them?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

2. They had a great time

An event to cherish. What are your memories of it?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

3. A perfect parade

Don't they look fabulous with their headwear?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

4. Loving the outfit

Getting into the spirit of the occasion.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

