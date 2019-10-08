11 pictures from when Sunderland children staged a Caribbean carnival to celebrate links with Trinidad
Who remembers when a touch of the Caribbean came to Fulwell.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 12:08 pm
Seven years ago, they had great fun at Redby Primary School where staff and pupils organised a carnival to celebrate the schools link with a school in Trinidad.
It was held on the streets of Fulwell and here are 11 photos to remind you of that wonderful occasion in 2012.
Do they bring back memories? Take a look and tell us more.