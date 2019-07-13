Leavers at Richard Avenue Primary are pictured at their end-of-term.

11 pictures of school leavers as they say good by to primary in Sunderland in 1986

It’s that time of year when hundreds of Wearside schoolchildren will say goodbye to ‘little school’.

Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 11:45

A new adventure is dawning as they get ready to move up and it’s an emotional occasion.

Whether you are a parent or grandparent watching your little one grow up, or a youngster facing an exciting new adventure, it’s a time never to be forgotten.

We’ve searched the Echo archives for reminders of school leavers over the years.

1. St Anne's Primary, Pennywell

A limo ride beckoned for these youngsters from St Anne's Primary School in Pennywell. Remember this scene from 2008?

2. St Anne's Primary

The girls are all dressed up for their leaving occasion at St Anne's Primary School in Pennywell. They got to enjoy a prom at Pennywell Comrades Club in 2008.

3. St John Bosco Primary School

Here are some of the leavers from 2006 at St John Bosco Primary School and they are pictured with Muriel Blake and Madeleine Stones who were taking early retirement.

4. Ryhope Junior School

Ryhope Junior School, showing the leavers from 2005.

