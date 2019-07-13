11 pictures of school leavers as they say good by to primary in Sunderland in 1986
It’s that time of year when hundreds of Wearside schoolchildren will say goodbye to ‘little school’.
By The Newsroom
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 11:45
A new adventure is dawning as they get ready to move up and it’s an emotional occasion.
Whether you are a parent or grandparent watching your little one grow up, or a youngster facing an exciting new adventure, it’s a time never to be forgotten.
We’ve searched the Echo archives for reminders of school leavers over the years.
Take a look through and see if they bring back memories. And if they do, share them by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.