Spring has sprung and it’s the perfect time for a glass of vino on a balmy evening. Jamie Jones has tried three bottle from Virgin Wines - here’s her verdict

As the weather warms up, the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine on a balmy evening once again becomes an enticing option. Whether unwinding after a long week at work or entertaining friends at the weekend, the idea of pulling a cork is all the more seductive when it can be savoured al fresco.

For those of us not falling into the wine connoisseur category however, stocking up the wine rack can feel something of a minefield. If you’re anything like me, the choice can sometimes feel overwhelming and sticking to a tried and tested tipple can often feel like the easiest option.

That does mean however, there’s a whole world of wine you might be missing out on. But where to start when considering broadening your horizons? For those who don’t yet know a Cabernet from a Chardonnay or a Malbec from a Muscat, Virgin Wines can help you out.

Gen up on your overall wine knowledge with their wine guide and you’ll be talking like a vino aficionado in no time - it can also help you uncover what it is you go for in a wine, helping you discover more bottles that will suit your particular palate. Equipped with this information, you can search their wines, grouped into styles - fruity, dry and crisp, light etc - meaning you can quickly find alternatives to your go-to bottle.

Virgin Wines review: We tested three bottles of vino - perfect for spring. Picture: Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines: Sherwood Estate Stratum Pinot Noir 2022

Price: £15.99

Country of origin: New Zealand

Region: Waipara

Pair with: grilled spring lamb cutlets

This fruity red was full of flavour and while it goes well with rich meat dishes, I can confirm it also goes down well with no other accompaniments than a sunny afternoon. Winemaker Petter Evans has been in the business for 40 years. Describing his wine he said: "This vintage displays rich berry fruit aromas supported by a hint of oak. The palate is beautifully textured, rich and balanced with a rounded finish." You can grab a bottle for yourself at the Virgin Wines website.

The Black Pig Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Price: £13.99

Country of origin: Australia

Region: South Eastern Australia

Pair with: shellfish bisque

Amatista Moscato Rosé NV

Price: £6.99

Country of origin: Spain

Region: Valencia

Pair with: Something spicy!

Ordinarily not a rosé drinker, I poured a glass of this Moscato with a little trepidation but its refreshing sweetness and sparkles completely won me over. This will be a recurring theme in my summer gatherings I’m sure and, light in alcohol, it’s one I don’t feel guilty topping up my glass more than once with. Winemaker, Fernando Tarin, said: "Working with the biggest producer of Muscat in Spain for 25 years makes you love or hate a variety and I love muscatel". Amatista is available now from the Virgin Wines website.