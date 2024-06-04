Millions of items will be sold during next month’s Prime Day event (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One of the biggest shopping events of the year is just weeks away, and we will be keeping a close lookout for great deals

Before you treat yourself to that new TV, hang in there. Fancied a new fitness tracker? Hold tight. If you're after an air fryer, it's wise to wait. Because Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, is around the corner.

Each year Amazon sets aside a series of short windows for big savings, with discounts on thousands of products across the vast site, and it always includes some of the biggest, trendiest brands. It's not just a clear-out of stuff nobody wants.

From the Spring Sale to Black Friday, shoppers tend to find their success levels vary when they hunt for bargains, but Prime Day is usually the one that sets pulses racing, and last year's event saw some big savings, often in excess of 60% off many items.

Amazon has not yet announced a date for this year's Prime Day, but we know it's going to land over two days in July, and last year's event took place on July 11 and 12.

That was a Tuesday and Wednesday and, if Amazon sticks to the same pattern, it makes it fairly safe to predict this year's Prime Day will land on either July 9 and 10, or July 16 and 17. We should find out soon.

It's important to remember that, if you do want to take Amazon up on any of its Prime Day offers, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. It costs £8.99 per month, there's a 30-day free membership, and you can cancel any time you like.

Not only will you get access to the Prime Day deals though, you'll get next-day delivery on most of the items on offer, as well as video services, music, books and other special offers.