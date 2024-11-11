We test a new home security package that couldn't be simpler to install

The EufyCam S3 Pro pack includes Eufy's Homebase S380 | Eufy

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield reviews the EufyCam S3 Pro system

I've lost count of the number of wireless security cameras I've tested over the years. And, the truth is, they're all pretty good. The footage is always nice and clear, they're usually quite simple to set up and use, and they all do a good job of letting you know if there's an intruder on the prowl.

A half-decent wireless camera can cost around £50, so you might be wondering why I'm about to eulogise about a setup from Eufy that costs ten times that amount.

It's a fair point, but once you get it out of the box, you start to understand why.

For a kick-off, the new EufyCam S3 Pro system comes with two cameras as standard. And two cameras is handy for those of us with a big driveway, or with front and rear gardens.

It also comes with Eufy's Homebase S380 as standard, and that's a good thing too, for reasons I'll elaborate on in a moment.

The S3 Pro cameras have solar panels mounted on them, to keep the batteries topped up - and while that's not unusual, these are about the biggest panels in the business, so they're handy for cameras positioned in shady areas. Or just for the rather grey and cloudy times of the year. I have never had to top up the battery on any solar-powered Eufy security camera, and the S3 Pro is no exception.

As for video quality, these really are about as good as it gets. It has a 4K sensor, which is excellent in itself, but it also has a trick night mode that retains colours, so there's minimal difference between night-time footage and daytime footage. It's really clever stuff. It does have a motion-sensing spotlight, but that's more handy for lighting the way to your door than it is for helping the camera capture footage.

Its built-in AI system recognises the types of motion that it spots, and this helps you tailor the alerts you get. Don't want to know about the neighbour's cat stopping by? No problem.

It goes a stage further than that, though, by recognising people. For example, my postman has his own profile, so I'll get a notification he's calling by before he's had a chance to pop the junk mail through my letter box.

If someone arrives I haven't seen before, I'll get a different type of notification, and I'll know it's worth checking on them. If I want to, I can bellow pleasantries to them through the two-way audio system, which is handy if I'm out.

And then there's my favourite bit. That rather expensive Homebase I mentioned earlier, that serves not only as a WiFi bridge for the cameras, but also as a hard drive. This means you get 16gb of storage off the bat, and it's expandable up to 16tb.

Let that sink in, if you've just invested in something like a Blink outdoor camera system. Yes, it might have been cheaper to buy, but if you want to save footage you'll have to pay a monthly fee. It's completely free with a Eufy setup.

And that really is the trump card. The footage is great, it's easy to use, the app is superb, and I love the new solar panels - but the ability to store hours of video clips without thinking about it is such a big bonus.

And that's why I have Eufy cameras monitoring my property right now. No monthly fees, no silly setup process, no unlockable features, just take them out of the box, mount them to the wall, connect it all up and away you go.

The fact they've got such superb video quality is just the icing on the cake.