Vicky Pattison’s stunning bandeau maxi dress is currently on sale for just £37.50 | Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The maxi dress Vicky Pattison was recently spotted wearing is now on sale and perfect for summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday outfit that’s both stylish and affordable, Vicky Pattison has just the thing. The former Geordie Shore star recently wowed fans in a stunning Peach Wired Bandeau Drape Maxi Dress from PrettyLittleThing and it’s currently on sale.

This dreamy chiffon gown is a perfect blend of elegance and comfort, making it ideal for sunny destinations, beachside dinners, and warm-weather celebrations. The dress features a wired bandeau bodice, offering structure and support while maintaining a strapless, feminine look. The soft peach hue flatters all skin tones and evokes a romantic, effortless vibe that works beautifully from day to night.

The flowing maxi silhouette gives the dress a graceful shape that moves beautifully in the breeze. Made from lightweight fabric, it’s as breathable as it is beautiful, making it a practical choice for hotter climates. Whether you’re strolling through a resort or enjoying an evening meal outdoors, this dress captures the relaxed glamour that defines the perfect holiday wardrobe.

Peach Wired Bandeau Drape Maxi Dress

PrettyLittleThing Peach Wired Bandeau Drape Maxi Dress | PrettyLittleThing

The TV star styled the dress with minimal accessories and soft waves in her hair, letting the dress take centre stage. For a daytime look, you could pair it with flat sandals and a wide-brimmed hat. In the evening, simply add heeled sandals and a clutch for a polished finish. It even works as a chic swimsuit cover-up if you're heading from pool to bar.

The Peach Wired Bandeau Drape Maxi Dress is available now on PrettyLittleThing’s website, though sizes are already selling quickly. With its combination of flattering design, comfortable fit, and great price, it’s a standout piece for any summer wardrobe.

If you’re planning a getaway and want to feel confident and stylish without breaking the bank, this dress might be exactly what you need.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Canva Uncover your family’s hidden connections with an exclusive MyHeritage DNA kit £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Every generation, your family tree branches wider — yet most of your extended relatives are strangers to you. A DNA test can help change that. MyHeritage DNA doesn’t just estimate your ethnic makeup; it connects you to real living relatives and uncovers the stories of your ancestors’ journeys. From Viking roots in Orkney to Sephardic Jewish heritage, or even surprise half-siblings, your DNA holds the key to discovering the family you never knew you had.