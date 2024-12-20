This £140,000 Ferrari could be yours for just 89p - but the clock is ticking

The 488 GTB is one of the most popular Ferraris among keen drivers | BOTB

BOTB’s latest prize draw might be the best value yet - the chance to win a supercar for the price of a hatchback ticket

Imagine going for a new year drive in your own Ferrari. It's the latest big prize being offered by the draw company BOTB, and this is one of the best deals we've ever seen them do.

Because tickets for a car worth nearly £140,000 would be the best part of a fiver each, but in this seasonal promotion they're priced at just 89p each.

Although it was launched nearly 10 years ago, the 488 GTB has firmly retained its crown as one of the best drivers’ cars ever to hit the road.

The 488 saw the arrival of some new tech for the new turbocharged era | BOTB

Heralding a new era of forced induction for the Italian marque, the 488 offered an incredible 660bhp from its twin-turbo V8 engine and 760Nm of torque. This helped it hit 60mph in just three seconds, and the car can carry on past 200mph.

The GTB is the purist's choice, and the Nero Daytona black looks incredible against the contrasting crema interior.

If your name is picked out of the BOTB hat after the draw ends on Christmas Eve and, for some reason, you didn't want a Ferrari, you could opt for a £98,000 cash alternative instead.

There is also still time to buy a £2.99 ticket to be in with a chance of winning a lavish Spanish villa, as well as the dozens of luxury cars up for grabs.

All you need to do is visit the site, login, choose your prize draw, buy a ticket, and sit back and hope for a phone call.