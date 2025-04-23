The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve is a very special drink | Amazon

This special edition Glenlivet is now cheaper than some supermarket whiskies — and it comes in a gift box

A special edition, double-matured Scottish single malt whisky is usually a pricey purchase, but we've spotted a deal on Amazon that makes it cheaper than an unbranded supermarket special.

It's a 70cl bottle of Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a 40% dram that's been matured in selected traditional and American first-fill oak casks.

This careful maturation gives it a smooth sweetness, along with the Speyside distillery's classic zesty, fruity tones.

It even comes in a presentation box | Amazon

You'll pick up hints of orange zest, pear, and toffee apple as you sip at this special dram, before enjoying a long, creamy, smooth finish.

The award-winning whisky usually costs around £36, and it's down to £28 at Waitrose now, but they've been undersold by Amazon, which has it at a remarkable £25.99 thanks to a limited-time deal.

It'll arrive in a presentation box, so it's a perfect gift for whisky lovers, or perhaps just something to keep on the shelf for that quiet night in.

The only catch is it's a deal open to Amazon Prime members only. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost.

