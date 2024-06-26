Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Lewis’s “amazing” handheld fan has been a sell-out success every summer - and it’s just come back into stock

Premium retailer John Lewis is selling so many of its neat little Anyday portable fan at the moment it's amazing they haven't completely sold out. Again.

The cute little device, which comes in a range of colours, charges up off USB and can be held like a small tennis racquet to give you a cool breeze, or it can be propped up on a desk or countertop to beat the heat while you're working.

They are notorious for going out of stock, so grab one while you can, and it's no wonder they're popular when you read all the rave reviews.

The handheld fan costs just £12 | John Lewis/Instagram

One happy customer said: "This fan is a must-have. It is an ideal size for home or out and about. There are a good amount of speeds and the fan is very powerful for its size. The fan is also sturdy for its size.

"I also like that it is rechargeable, so I do not have to keep buying batteries. The handle bending into a stand is very good and has a few positions.

"I wouldn't be without mine, and have purchased a second one."

Flip the handle up, and it can sit on any flat surface | John Lewis/Instagram

Another reviewer raved about the versatility, saying: "These fans are brilliant. They are quiet and have three settings and three positions.

"They work very well if you get hot in bed, place it beside the bed have it on the lowest setting, guaranteed to keep you cool and the battery lasts all night.

"A very good buy, money well spent and would highly recommend."

Out of more than 1,000 reviews, there were barely any negative comments given by customers, but some did suggest it could have a little more power, and a few were disappointed it wasn't quite compact enough to fit in a handbag.

But all colours are currently in stock, and John Lewis will give you a two-year warranty, which is very reassuring.