Enjoy a bit of ‘me-time’ with these Sunday self-care essentials that will make you feel fabulous from head to toe.

After running around all week traveling to and from work, and then dropping the kids off for the school run, you need to make time for yourself. A Sunday self-care routine can set you up for the next week. As busy mums, we tend to think about everyone else before ourselves but this ends up making us feel tired and stressed. I try to put aside an hour on a Sunday evening just for me and here’s how you can enjoy some me-time too.

Sit back and relax with these Sunday self-care bath and body essentials | Canva

Firstly it's about setting the right ambience. Run a hot bath and fill it with Champneys Treatments Soothing Bath Salts £14 and Champneys Calm Bubble Heaven £13. The aromas will fill your bathroom and start to make you feel calm. Light a luxurious candle like the Diptyque Baies candle £58 and lock the door. This is the time to soak your skin and relax for a good 5 mins.

There are two treatments I like to do in the bath. After using the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm was £49 now £39.20 to remove all my make up I apply a Pixi Volume Collagen Boost Sheet Mask £10. This sheet mask provides a concentration of ingredients that will deliver results quickly. Herbal extracts brighten and maintain skin health. The collagen and peptides improve skin elasticity while glycolic acid brightens and gently exfoliates.

The second treatment is a deep conditioning hair mask. After shampooing my hair with Kérastase Nutritive Hydrating Shampoo (was £25.05 now £20.93) I then apply the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment £38. It moisturises inside the hair cuticle and is especially beneficial for extremely damaged hair. You get instant and visible results from the very first use. This is the time to lay back and relax for as long as you can.

After a long soak I like to slather on a rich moisturiser, Soap & Glory Smoothie Star Body Butter is one of my faves as it smells delicious. Throw on a soft and cosy dressing gown and drink a large glass of water. This will help to keep your skin hydrated and make up for any fluids you may have lost.

I like to complete my Sunday self-care routine by applying some Bondi Sands Self Fake Tanning Foam £15.49 and painting my finger and toe nails in a matching colour. I’m loving the natural look at the minute and the Essie ‘Not Just A Pretty Face’ Nude Colour £8.99 gives the perfect finish.

Treat yourself to a Sunday self-care evening - even if you have to schedule it in your diary each week - you won’t regret it.

