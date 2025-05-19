This River Island Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress is going viral – and it’s perfect for summer | River Island

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Effortless Elegance: The Brown Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress (Also Available in Black)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every wardrobe deserves a versatile piece that strikes the perfect balance between comfort, elegance, and timeless style. Enter the Brown Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress £42.

T he standout dress fuses effortless charm with thoughtful details. Available in both a rich brown and a classic black, this dress is poised to become your next go-to staple for every season.

Whether you're looking to refresh your capsule wardrobe or simply add a versatile piece that works year-round, the Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress delivers. With its thoughtful details and inclusive sizing, it’s a celebration of femininity, comfort, and contemporary style. Available now in brown and black—because one just might not be enough.

This River Island Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress is going viral – and it’s perfect for summer | River Island

The brown dress evokes earthy, warm tones ideal for autumn days or paired with bold accessories for a summer twist. In black, it transforms into a sleek and versatile option perfect for both day-to-night dressing and special occasions. Style it with sandals and statement earrings for a polished look.

River Island Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress

River Island Short Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress | River Island

Scoop Neckline - Flattering and feminine, the scoop neckline frames the collarbone and offers a soft, open silhouette that complements all face shapes.

Short Puff Sleeves - A nod to vintage romanticism, the short puff sleeves bring a playful yet polished touch.

Gathered Waist Detail - Designed to flatter, the gathered waist cinches just enough to define your shape while maintaining a comfortable fit.

Midi Length - Timeless and transitional, the midi length offers both style and practicality.

Size Inclusive -Available in sizes 6 to 22 to ensure that more women can enjoy

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now