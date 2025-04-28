Record low price for this Ninja multi-cooker if you catch an Amazon deal

The Speedi Rapid Cooker is such a useful kitchen gadget - and £123 is an absolute bargain | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Ninja Speedi has never been this cheap before - we've checked

According to the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, there have only been two opportunities to grab the Ninja ON400UK 10-in-1 multi-cooker for £129.99, and they were only for very short periods last year. But we've found an even better price today.

It's an air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one, and it usually costs £229.99 - but if you can catch this 43% discount you'll get it for the record low price of £129.99.

And there's even better news if you prefer the stylish copper and black edition because, remarkably, that's actually £123.15 at the moment.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 | Amazon

It means there has never been a cheaper price for this incredibly functional kitchen appliance, which can handle most of the kitchen tasks you need, all in one unit.

It has a 5.7 litre capacity, enough to feed up to four people, a rapid-cooking system, and it comes with silicone tongs and a recipe guide.

We don't know how long this deal, sold on Amazon by Ninja, will last for or how many units are in stock, so if you wanted to grab a bargain, be quick. Because once they're gone, they're gone.

