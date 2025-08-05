The Range Rover SVR has a thunderous V8 soundtrack - and it looks amazing in Baby Blue | BOTB

BOTB’s latest 6p giveaway could land you a 575bhp Range Rover Sport SVR — or £39,000 cash instead, if you’d rather.

This 575bhp Range Rover could be yours for just 6p, if you're lucky enough to win it in a brand new prize draw.

It's the latest dream car giveaway by BOTB, and it's a £55,000 Range Rover Sport SVR in stunning Baby Blue.

With the incredible SVR spec comes a mighty five-litre V8 engine, which can propel the SUV from 0-60mph in just over four seconds - and it still has space for a family and all their luggage.

The tan leather accents really set the interior off | BOTB

This is a 2019 model with just 37,000 miles on the clock, and one lucky person will be handed the keys next week.

Tickets are only 6p each, but if you buy a bundle you'll get a discount. Buying 600 tickets would usually cost £60, but a 10% deal would give you the 600 chances for just £54.

If your name was to be drawn and BOTB came knocking to present you with the car, you also have the option to take a cash alternative - which in this case is £39,000.

It's a life-changing prize, and tickets are selling fast, so make sure you grab some before the draw takes place.

