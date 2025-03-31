Shoppers love the ‘amazing’ Philips Hairdryer that’s now now half price in the Amazon Spring Sale | Amazon

This Philips hairdryer has to be the best deal from the Amazon spring sale with 50% off.

A top-rated Philips hair dryer with smart heat control and ionic technology has been slashed from £179.99 to £89.99 – but the limited-time deal is expected to end soon. You can get 50% off the Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series £89.99 (was £179.99) that customers are calling “excellent” and “amazing” but the deal ends today.

Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series, ThermoShield Advanced Technology, Mineral and Water Ionic, with Nozzle and Hair Diffuser, 1800W, Model BHD720/13 | Amazon

The Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series £89.99 (was £179.99) has Thermo-Shield Advanced Technology to protect hair from overheating it features dual sensors that read both the dryer's airflow and the room temperature as well as adjusting the dryer's temperature 24,000 times per session.

Innovative fan blades and a specially designed heater deliver powerful airflow, drying hair in just 4 minutes — 20% faster than a 2300 W dryer. The efficient drying system also reduces energy consumption.

The hot and cold mode provides a balance of hot and cold air, boosting hair's glossiness by 60%. Water ions add moisture, while powerful mineral ions protect against UV damage, keeping hair smooth and healthy.

Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series, ThermoShield Advanced Technology, Mineral and Water Ionic, with Nozzle and Hair Diffuser, 1800W, Model BHD720/13 | Amazon

What do customers say about the Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series?

The Philips hairdryer has received rave reviews from shoppers, with many giving it a five-star rating. One person wrote: “This is the one. Amazing.”

Another person commented: “Bought this hairdryer as a replacement for my previous one which was on its way out, did lots of research on different ones and read lots of reviews and finally landed on this one. Quite large in comparison to other hairdryers but definitely a good one.”

A third added: “Excellent little hairdryer. This was a replacement for another hairdryer which had given up, so I already know that it works well as a diffuser for my shorter hair and the price was good.” However, they added that the box was damaged when it arrived - “Luckily the appliance and attachments were wrapped in heavy duty plastic,” and were completely protected.

Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series | Amazon

Do Philips sell straightening irons?

