From Ant & Dec’s cheeky memoir to Bob Mortimer’s life story and Denise Welch’s raw honesty, Audible is packed with cracking listens from the North East – and Prime members can now get them completely free.

As part of its Prime Day deal, Audible is offering three months free to Prime members – that means three audiobooks to keep, plus thousands more to stream without paying a penny.

So whether you’re walking along the Quayside, stuck on the Metro, or just want some Geordie warmth in your ears, here are the North East listens that hit the spot.

Once Upon a Tyne – by Ant & Dec, read by the authors

The nation’s favourite double act talk about everything from their Byker Grove days to running Saturday night telly – and they narrate the whole thing themselves.

The Unwelcome Visitor – by Denise Welch, read by the author

Born in Tynemouth and raised in County Durham, Denise tells her mental health story with honesty, humour and real bravery.

The Day We Met – by Roxie Cooper, read by a full cast

A powerful love story from the Middlesbrough-based author – modern, emotional, and filled with Northern heart.

Black Diamonds – by Catherine Bailey, read by Jennifer Bradley

Set across South Yorkshire and the Durham coalfields, this is a true tale of scandal and class divide – and it’s gripping from start to finish.

And Away… – by Bob Mortimer, read by the author

Teesside’s own comedy legend delivers a memoir full of laughs, love and bizarre tales – all told in his unmistakable voice. A proper feel-good listen.

Whether you’re in Newcastle, Sunderland, Boro or Durham, these stories feel like home – and with Audible’s Prime Day offer, you can enjoy them for nothing.

The deal ends 31 July, but it’s already live – so get stuck in now.

