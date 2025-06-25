I’m a beauty reporter and I tried No7’s new Good Intent Skincare Range - out now | Boots

The new No7 Good Intent skincare range launches today and it’s incredible.

There’s a new skincare drop about to land on shelves that might just change your whole routine. As a beauty editor, I get to test a lot of products before they launch – but every so often, something genuinely exciting lands on my desk. Enter: Good Intent by No7 . Launching June 25, this skincare range is designed to make achieving that elusive "glass skin" glow not just possible but actually fun.

From the moment I opened the pastel-hued packaging, I knew this range was going to be a sensorial treat. The textures are playful (think whipped creams and bouncy jelly masks), the scents are addictive without being overpowering, and the ingredients are seriously impressive. No7 has managed to combine trending skincare formats with premium formulations in a way that feels both fresh and effective.

Glow Grind Cleansing Balm - This is a true skincare moment in a jar. As I scooped out the balm, I was met with shimmering ribbons of golden-pink pigment that swirl together into a rich, buttery cleanser. It melts away makeup and grime while leaving behind a subtle glow like your skin’s been on a spa retreat. There’s no tightness, no residue just clean, soft, radiant skin. It genuinely makes cleansing feel like a luxurious ritual.

Skin Sip Moisture Milk - Glass skin in a bottle. I was a little obsessed with this from the first application. It has the perfect light-but-silky texture that glides on and immediately quenches your skin without being greasy or heavy. My skin drank it up and looked instantly plumper, and my pores have shrunk. This is one of those moisturisers that works brilliantly under makeup but also makes you feel like skipping foundation entirely.

No7 Good Intent Skin Sip Moisture Milk | Boots

Overnight Glow Jelly Mask - This one feels like sleeping in a cloud of hydration. The jelly texture is light and cooling – ideal for hot nights – and it sinks in gradually, leaving a slight bounce on your skin. I woke up with a genuine lit-from-within radiance, and my skin felt calm, soft, and noticeably smoother. No7 calls this their “overnight reset,” and I completely get why. It’s a one-way ticket to well-rested, juicy skin.

What sets Good Intent apart isn’t just the instant glow it’s the thoughtful formulation and sensory experience that makes skincare feel joyful again. The products look good, smell amazing, and more importantly, they actually work.

If you’re after radiant, healthy-looking skin with a side of dopamine beauty vibes, I’d say this range is 100% worth the hype. The Good Intent line-up officially launches June 25, and I have a feeling it's going to be flying off shelves.

