Lay-Z-Spa hot tub deals: Big savings on Amazon with prices starting at £290

Lay-Z-Spa deals at the height of the season are worth jumping on | Amazon

Amazon has slashed prices on several bestselling Lay-Z-Spa models. With deals starting under £300, it’s never been cheaper to bring that spa-day feeling to your own back garden.

There can be nothing more decadent than kicking back and chilling in your own hot tub. It's a relatively cheap way to transform your outside space with one of the most luxurious additions on the market.

Lay-Z-Spa has really dominated the market, and sales are booming thanks to our lovely spring weather, so it was a surprise to see some hefty discounts on Amazon.

There are quite a few of the top models with prices slashed at the moment, all on limited-time deals, and the prices start at just £289.99.

Less than £300 can get you and your family a new hot tub for the summer | Amazon

So for less than £300 you could be soaking up some rays and basking in a massaging pool of bubbles, if you can catch the deals before they disappear.

The cheapest Lay-Z-Spa hot tub on Amazon right now is the Miami Airjet, which has enough room for four people, and has a 120-jet massaging system. It's usually £379, so this is quite a saving.

The Cancun Airjet has also been discounted, down from £379 to £299 and the Borocay Airjet is down from £549 to £408.45.

The ever-popular Paris hot tub, which can seat six people and has 140 jets is down to £402.99 from its original £529 price, and don't miss the flagship Hollywood, a six-person hot tub with fancy LED lighting for £449.99 - it's usually £549.

These are limited-time deals, so we don't know how long they'll stick around for, but many of them offer next-day delivery, so you could be up and running by the weekend.

Just bear in mind hot tubs come with running costs. You’ll need to keep an eye on your energy bill, and buy regular top-ups of chemicals.

