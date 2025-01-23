Is this the cheapest gel mattress on sale today? Check out this price

The TeQsli Gel Mattress is less than £200 for most sizes | Amazon

Consumer technology writer and gel foam mattress evangelist Gareth Butterfield has seen an amazing mattress deal online

My gel foam mattress is one of my favourite things. I sleep on a cool, comfortable surface that's exactly the right temperature all through the night, and it's the perfect firmness for my wife and I.

There's no bounce, no motion transfer, and our body weights are distributed completely evenly across the surface.

I won't tell you how much it cost. But let's just say it was a small four-figure sum and I don't regret a single penny of it.

It was a bit startling, then, to load up Amazon's daily deals and see a gel foam mattress priced at £164.75. It's a limited-time deal, so I don't know how long it's going to last, but it's an absurdly cheap price for gel foam.

And it seems to have a similar structure to my posh mattress. Beneath a breathable fabric layer, there's a layer of gel memory foam. This is where the magic happens, so to speak.

Gel-infused particles in a foam layer keep you cool, prevents any pressure points, keeps the load on the mattress consistent, and lets you sink slowly into a cossetting layer of loveliness.

There's another layer of wave memory foam, and then the springs. These, like mine, are individual pocket springs, and there are loads of them. It gives the foam layers support and rebound, but doesn't interfere with the cooling and motion stabilising.

The £164.75 deal, saving 27% at the moment, is for a small double. There's an even bigger saving on a standard double, too, that comes in at £178.46 - thanks to a 29% discount. The single is even cheaper.

There's a big saving on the King Size, though, so it might be a good opportunity to upgrade your bed, too. The King size mattress is £199.48. These prices are for the medium-firm version, which should suit most people.

I can't actually believe you can buy a quality gel foam mattress for less than £200. I almost wish I'd waited before buying mine.

Mind you, when I sink into it tonight I'll soon forget all about it.