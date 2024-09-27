We've found some incredible power bank deals on Amazon - with savings of up to 83%

Some of the savings are huge | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has found some remarkable savings in this week's list of daily deals

Power banks have become an essential part of our lives, as we now carry a bundle of tech around with us wherever we go.

Many smartphones struggle to keep up with us for a full day, earbuds, smartwatches, and cameras need regular top-ups, and then there are those of us who carry tablets, laptops, or even drones around.

Plugging these into the mains isn't always possible, so portable power banks have become the best solution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amount of power these small devices pack in has increased massively in recent years. Having a 25,000mAh battery in your pocket isn't unusual, and even a 10,000mAh power pack will give you a couple of charging cycles on the average smartphone.

Prices have tumbled, too. Gone are the days when buying a power bank that's man enough to charge your phone from empty to full used to be a £100 affair - a meaty power bank can be had for around £50 nowadays.

But then we found these deals on Amazon. High-quality power banks with beefy batteries from as little as £17 was too good not to share. Here are some of the highlights of the discounts we've seen.

1. Rolasar 10,000mAh High-Speed Charging Power Bank

Rolasar 10,000mAh High-Speed Charging Power Bank | Amazon

A simply astonishing saving on this lightweight power bank, which professes to have a 10,000mAh battery.

As long as you pick the black version (there's no deal on the white one) this usually £100 power bank could be yours for £17.

It has the all-important percentage indicator, four outputs, including two USB-C, and a dual current mode.

The PD output of 15W is a bit measly, but it'll top a standard smartphone up fairly swiftly.

2. Eissix 12,000mAh Wireless Magsafe Power Bank

Eissix 12,000mAh Wireless Magsafe Power Bank | Amazon

This portable charger looks like a very impressive package. Not only does it have a large battery, it also has a flip-out stand and it's wireless and magnetic. So it'll clamp on to the back of compatible phones and charge them without being connected.

There are fewer ports on this one, and the wireless maximum power is only 15W, with a maximum wattage of just 22.5W on its PD port, but it's a decent bit of kit for the money.

3. Jiga 27,000mAh power bank

Eissix 12,000mAh Wireless Magsafe Power Bank | Amazon

This one claims to have a massive 27,000mAh battery built in, and that would be enough for four full charges of a smartphone. The 65% saving is impressive, too.

It's nice that it has four ports, but a shame not to see a percentage indicator. A maximum charging speed of 22.5W is a little bit weedy in this day and age, too. But it'll be great for small devices, if a little bit chunkier.

4. Anker MagGo Power Bank

Anker MagGo Power Bank | Amazon

Anker's products are superb, so to see such a big saving on a new device is great. This one has a relatively small battery at 6,600mAh, but it'll be enough to top a phone up.

The fact it's magnetic, and it has the clever folding design, makes it a very appealing prospect for travellers.

It's also very slim, has genuine Qi2 Certified charging up to 15W and it'll come with Anker's two-year warranty.

5. Vrurc Mini Power Bank

Vrurc Mini Power Bank | Amazon

Cheap, simple, and clever. That's the best way to sum up this cute little power bank that doubles as a phone stand.

With a 5,000mAh battery, it's more for topping up a phone rather than full charges, and bear in mind it's USB-C, so not for older iPhones, but what a great thing to have in your pocket for emergency charging or for watching movies on the go.