Beauty insiders are raving about the new Avon Power Stay 24 Hour Longwear Foundation.

As a beauty writer I test a lot - and I mean a lot - of beauty products daily. Even before I started working as a journalist I was always playing with makeup products so it takes a lot to impress me.

AVON has launched a brand new Power Stay 24 Hour Longwear Foundation £13 and to be honest when it dropped into my inbox I almost ignored it. However, there was a TikTok video of makeup artist and Pixi Woo co-founder, Sam Chapman testing it out in real time - she was blown away and I was hooked.

I’ve been using Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation SPF10 £39 .50 for years but recently - as I’m nearing 40 - the expensive foundation feels thick, heavy and (dare I say it) a bit cakey. I’ve been on a mission and testing out a range of foundations from all different price points.

The Power Stay 24 Hour Longwear Foundation SPF10 – the new viral sensation by the world’s bestselling makeup brand, AVON. The bestselling 24H foundation, powered by niacinamide, stays put, and stays comfortable, and is available in 35 shades. It also comes in a Power Stay 18 Hour Longwear Concealer £9 .

I have to admit I had forgotten all about AVON but their makeup and skincare range has always been just as good as high-end brands. After hearing all the hype around this new ‘viral’ foundation I couldn’t wait to test it on my own skin.

Firstly the packaging looks really sleek and expensive and almost reminds me of the Givenchy Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation £49 with the glass bottle and shiny black lid. The product feels really light and it’s really easy to apply - I used a beauty blender for a seamless finish.

According to AVON the foundation “doesn’t block pores”, “doesn’t dry skin” and “covers redness.” As someone who has large pores, dry skin and redness around my cheeks and nose, I really did put it to the test, only to find their claims - were absolutely true!

I am genuinely blown away by how good this foundation is. I tried the shade 210N (light beige) without any primer. It made such a difference and made my skin look like skin but better. It feels so light it doesn’t even feel like I have any foundation on my skin.

But does it last all day? Yes, in fact I recommend using a cleansing balm to remove foundation at the end of the day. I’ll be replacing my expensive foundation with this game-changer from AVON.

