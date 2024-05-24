Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terraced home owners have been the big winners in Sunderland’s property market over the last two decades.

Property website Purplebricks has created a new House Prices Over Time online tool that shows, by borough and property type, the potential value of homes in hundreds of areas across the UK 20 years ago, ten years ago and today. And the results make fascinating reading.

The average cost of a home in Sunderland was £83,264 in 2004, rose to £105,721 a decade later and is now £135,666 - an increase of 61%.

But the rise has not been uniform across all property types. Terraced houses were the best performers, with an average price tag of £66,818 in 2004, £87,299 in 2014 and £110,619 today.

That represents a 20-year return on your investment of 65.6%.

Semis performed second best, up by 63.4% from an average of £86,442 in 2004 to £141,211 today, while detached homes jumped 62.3% from £156,927 to £254,716.

Flats were the big losers, up just 30.4% over 20 years, from an average £63,544 to £82,842.

Across Britain, the average homeowner has seen a £159,894 increase in the value of their property over the two decades since January 2004, according to Purplebricks. Unsurprisingly, Londoners are Britain’s biggest winners when it comes to investment in bricks and mortar - with the average home in the capital increasing £298,871 in value over 20 years.

Homeowners who bought in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in 2004 will have earned close to three quarters of a million pounds in the two decades since.

Average house prices have gone up £701,354 in the upmarket stomping ground for the Made in Chelsea stars, according to the research.

Properties in Westminster and Camden have also seen eye-watering price rises over the same period, with values increasing £572,172 and £467,588 respectively.

Outside of London, the biggest house price winners over 20 years were across the South East, and all in areas that are easily-commutable into the capital.

Homeowners in the historic town of St Albans in Hertfordshire saw the biggest rise in the value of their properties since 2004, gaining £288,542 from a 157.6% rise over two decades.

Surrey homeowners in Epsom & Ewell and Mole Valley saw the value of their properties more than double with average properties worth £531,321 and £565,217 respectively.

In contrast, properties in the North of England and Scotland have seen the lowest price growth over the 20-year period - with homes in Blackpool faring the worst.

The tourist hotspot and hen do haunt on the Lancashire coast saw average house prices rise just £48,630 in 20 years.

Sunderland had the UK’s fourth lowest increase in actual cash profit, rather than percentage rise, one place behind County Durham, with South Tyneside, Gateshead, Darlington and Hartlepool all in the bottom ten.

Purplebricks CEO Sam Mitchell said: “Bricks and mortar has long been one of the safest and most secure investments in Britain.

“UK homeowners, and those looking to get onto the ladder, should take huge comfort in our analysis, which shows that investing in a forever home really does pay off.