We all want to keep our gardens safe without resort to nasty chemicals.

Spring is blooming at last and gardeners across Sunderland are preparing to wage war on the old enemies - slugs and snails.

The nasty nibblers can ruin the most gorgeous garden - but how can you protect you plants without resorting to pesticides?

Experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have come up seven natural ways to keep the slimy menace from damaging plants and shrubs.

Slugs and snails can be the bane of a gardener's life

A spokesperson said: “Slugs are particularly a problem for gardeners during the spring, as the warm and damp climate creates the perfect environment for them.

“Luckily there are several actions gardeners can carry out without having to use expensive pellets which contain lots of chemicals.

“Try blending up garlic cloves mixed with water to create a strong solution. The scent of the garlic will naturally repel slugs once sprayed around your garden.

“Slugs are also repelled by citrus fruits so place the peels and rinds of oranges, lemons and limes around the most vulnerable plants to stop any pest damage.

“Another tip is to scatter mulch which is hard to cross - such as wood chips, gravel or bark. Eggshell barriers also work as a natural deterrent to slugs and snails.”

Garlic: Blend up garlic cloves and mix with water to create a strong-smelling solution. This mixture can be sprayed on plants and around the garden where slugs and snails are often found. The pungent smell and taste will naturally repel them.

Coffee grounds: Used coffee grounds should be spread into the soil to act as a natural deterrent to slugs and snails. The caffeine will also work as a fertiliser to the soil to promote healthy growth for your plants and shrubs.

Rough mulch: Mulch such as bark, woodchips, grit and gravel creates a natural barrier for slugs and snails, who find it hard to cross . Layer up the mulch around your garden barriers to prevent damage from the pests.

Citrus peels: Slugs will be repelled from the acidity found in citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges and limes. Place peels and rinds next to any vulnerable plants to deter them.

The citrus fruits can also be blended up into a juice to spray over the area too.

Herbs: Planting herbs in and amongst your other plants, flowers and shrubbery can help to keep slugs away and stop them from feeding on your garden. Slugs are repelled by the strong scents from herbs such as rosemary and thyme.

Copper: Slugs will avoid getting too close to plants which are surrounded by copper, as they will get an electric shock. Place copper tape or wire around the base of the plants to act as a deterrent.