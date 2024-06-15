This two-bedroom apartment in Durham Road’s Mayfair Buildings is just a short stroll from the heart of Sunderland.
It features a family wet room and residents have access to the secure roof top garden with seating/astroturf lawned area and planting.
1. Central location
The apartment is in the Mayfair Buildings in Durham Road, just a few minutes' walk from Sunderland city centre. | Purplebricks
2. Cooking up a storm
The apartment boasts a spacious and well equipped kitchen | Purplebricks
3. Room with a view
The living room has panoramic windows overlooking the city | Purplebricks
4. Stairway to heaven
Stairs lead down to the two well-proportioned bedrooms | Purplebricks