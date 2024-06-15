For sale in Sunderland: Inside the city centre apartment with roof garden for less than £90,000

Fancy a city centre base with something a little bit different?

This two-bedroom apartment in Durham Road’s Mayfair Buildings is just a short stroll from the heart of Sunderland.

It features a family wet room and residents have access to the secure roof top garden with seating/astroturf lawned area and planting.

It is on the market with Purplebricks for £85,000.

The apartment is in the Mayfair Buildings in Durham Road, just a few minutes' walk from Sunderland city centre.

1. Central location

The apartment boasts a spacious and well equipped kitchen

2. Cooking up a storm

The living room has panoramic windows overlooking the city

3. Room with a view

Stairs lead down to the two well-proportioned bedrooms

4. Stairway to heaven

