The property on Priory Grove, St Gabriels is for for offers over £299,950 with estate agents Peter Heron.

The Rightmove listing says the home is “offering ready to move into accommodation is indeed a rare introduction to the market and is ideal for those which require a detached residence”.

It says: “Internal accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, reception hall, lounge/bedroom 4, living room with open plan arrangement with dining kitchen, three further bedrooms and a bathroom with features of note including gas central heating, UPVC double glazing and a huge loft space which would be perfect for those wishing to extend (subject to the appropriate planning approvals).

“Externally there are delightful lawned gardens to the front, side and rear and the gardens to the side and rear enjoy a sunny situation whilst a long hard standing area offers off street parking for at least three cars which is accompanied by a larger than aver garage.”

