The four-bedroom property, on Ashbrooke Range in Ashbrooke, is for sale for £500,000.

The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled on the sought-after Ashbrooke Range in the leafy conservation suburb of Ashbrooke, Sandalwoodoccupies a generous, mature plot and presents a superb opportunity for those seeking a substantial family home with exceptional potential.

“The well-proportioned accommodation briefly comprises: entrance porch, welcoming entrance hall, spacious lounge, formal dining room, garden room, well-appointed dining kitchen, utility room, and ground floor cloakroom. To the first floor are four bedrooms, including a Jack & Jill bathroom, a separate family bathroom, and an additional shower room. The property benefits from majority double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

“Externally, the home is surrounded by established gardens, offering privacy and a peaceful setting. A spacious driveway provides ample off-street parking and leads to an integral double garage.

“Ideally located for a variety of amenities, Sandalwood is close to local shops, highly regarded schools, and enjoys excellent transport links to both Sunderland and Durham city centres. The property is also well connected to the wider regional road network, making commuting straightforward.

“This is a rare chance to acquire a property in one of Ashbrooke’s most desirable settings. Early viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate everything this exceptional home has to offer.”

Take a look inside...