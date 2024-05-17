Gentoo celebrates topping out at affordable Penshaw Gardens development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All 72 homes will be available for rent.

Work on a new affordable housing development in Sunderland has taken a major step forward.

The final roof tile has been installed at Gentoo’s Penshaw Gardens site.

The celebration marks the beginning of the countdown to completion of the £11.5 million, eco-friendly, residential affordable housing scheme, for people over the age of 55, in Penshaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which is being built in partnership with Vistry North East, part of the Vistry Group, will feature 72 self-contained properties over three storeys, consisting of one and two bedroom apartments.

Louise Buckton, Construction Director at Gentoo, said: “Building much-needed rented homes in Sunderland is at the forefront of our plans here at Gentoo.

WWe currently have more than 8,000 people over the age of 55 on our housing register, and we are delighted to bring much-needed affordable housing, whilst also promoting and preserving biodiversity.”

The building is eco-friendly and will feature renewable energy technology, such as air source heat pumps. It will also be built without a gas supply, minimising its carbon emissions.

The site features a walled garden, which will also be restored and brought back into use alongside the new apartment complex. Environmental enhancement features including bat boxes, swift nesting boxes, sparrow terraces, bumblebee boxes and bee bricks, have also been incorporated into the build to boost biodiversity and local wildlife.

Mark Rutledge, Operations Director with Vistry North East, said: “We are extremely happy to be working with Gentoo, to deliver this project.

“We have an excellent relationship with their team, working collaboratively to deliver a high-quality scheme that is 'fit for purpose’.

“We are also delighted that the site has already won a Quality Recognition Award, from Premier Guarantee.

“Now, as we are approaching the 'watertight' milestone in the build programme, we will push on with the fitout and ensure that the project is finished to the very highest standard - as on all of our schemes."

Properties in the building will be modern and extremely spacious, meeting nationally described space standards (NDSS). There will also be free on-site parking, including electric car charging points, and an internal buggy storage area with direct access into the building.