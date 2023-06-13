News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Modern 4 bed house with beautiful kitchen on the market for £160,000

Take a look inside this modern four bed semi-detached house with a beautiful kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in Sunderland.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern four-bedroom semi-detached house on Hadleigh Road, Sunderland SR4, is available for £160,000.

The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and Sunderland city centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Strike Estate Agents. Its description reads: “This extended four-bed semi-detached property is situated in a desirable location, close to schools, transport links, and amenities. Families will appreciate the convenience of having schools within reach, while commuters will find it easy to access various transportation options. Additionally, the availability of amenities nearby ensures that daily necessities and leisure activities are within easy reach.

The property is listed as a freehold and is in council tax band A. The garden “offers a peaceful outdoor space, perfect for spending quality time with family and friends.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £160,000

Location: Hadleigh Road, Sunderland SR4

Agent: Strike Estate Agents

Contact number: 0333 103 8390

The property is on Hadleigh Road, Sunderland SR4

