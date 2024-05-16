From starter homes to retirement apartments, family semis to investment prospects, Sunderland has a vast array of properties to choose from.

And even if your budget isn't busting the bank, there are bargains to be had if you’re willing to take the time.

Here are 16 Wearside properties to suit all needs listed on Rightmove for less than £50,000.

1 . Park Lane House, Stockton Road This one-bedroom apartment in a house of multiple occupation is on the market with Pattinson Estate Agents in Fawcett Street and starting bid price of £20,000

2 . Bailey Square, Town End Farm This three-bed semi has gardens to front and rear and is up for auction with London-based McHugh and Company at a guide price of £20,000

3 . Borough Road, city centre This one-bed studio apartment, featuring a open plan lounge/kitchen/bedroom and a separate shower room, is listed for auction with Purplebricks at a guide price of £25,000

4 . Ferndale Terrace, Pallion This two-bed ground floor flat is listed for auction with London-based Barnard Marcus at a guide price of £27,500