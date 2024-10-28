Lefant M320 robot vacuum cleaner with mop that is on special offer at Amazon | Amazon

Amazon slashes price of Lefant M320 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with mop that works with Alexa and has rave reviews

The special deal started today, Monday October 28, on Amazon and ends just after midnight on Monday November 4. Normally £349.99, the cordless robot vacuum is on sale for £159.99.

Amazon customers describe the Levant M320 as “life-changing”, “great” and “cleans like a dream” amid over 2,000 reviews that have earned it a 4.3 out of 5 overall rating.

Elaine Morrissey raved: “I love this! It cleans the kitchen floor using wipes on a magnetic tray, then I just bin the wipe, remove the tray and set him off vacuuming while I go and do something more fun.

“He gets all the pet hairs and my long hairs without tangling. Nice strong suction. Very happy with it.”

Mr Robinson gave it a five star review and said: “Very good quality and cleans like a dream. Very easy to assemble, set up and use and it cleans so well. Delighted so far.”

Others highlighted that the Lefant M320 robot cleaner has a good battery life although criticisms raised that it was “quite loud” and others felt the mopping function wasn’t as good as the vacuuming suction.

Lefant describes the suction level as 6000Pa “strong suction”, adding that it can constantly vacuum for up to 200 minutes. It can link up to Alexa and Google Home for voice commands and is described as being able to tackle pet hairs.

The M320 deal here is for £159.99 but only until stocks last or just after midnight on the morning of Monday November 4. The same Lefant robot vacuum cleaner is available on the Lefant website for £370. This article highlights other robot vacuum cleaner deals that are around but most of these do not have a mop.