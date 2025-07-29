Get all facilities at a top UK gym chain for less than £3 per day with this voucher deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This voucher deal gives you unlimited use of a gym, sauna, pool, and steam room for less than £3 per day.
It's a Wowcher deal in conjunction with Nuffield Health, and offers five days of gym passes for just £14.99 at any of the 41 UK locations.
So that's a week of mid-week workouts, a busy month of weekly swimming sessions, or just a chance to get yourself back to fitness on professional equipment.
Normally, five days of unlimited access would cost £100, so this is a significant saving - and it's selling fast, with nearly 12,000 vouchers snapped up so far.
All you need to do is visit the Wowcher deal page by clicking here, by a voucher for £14.99, and use the voucher to secure your passes on the Nuffield Health website.
The five passes are valid for 30 days, so you'll need to make sure you use them all within a month, but they can be used on consecutive days, or you can spread them out across the month.
Nuffield Health says the sessions are suitable for all fitness levels, and they're ideal for beginners, returning gym-goers, or those looking for a new routine.
To find out more about the Wowcher deal, or to check out the locations, click here.
