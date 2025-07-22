Frankie & Benny’s restaurants are offering an amazing deal through Groupon right now

You and a mate can bag a two-course Frankie & Benny’s meal for under £9 each, thanks to this brilliant Groupon deal and discount code – all in time for the new menu launch.

Eating out is an infrequent treat for many people, but it needn't be quite the expensive indulgence at the moment, because two people can pick two courses each for just £17.95.

It's thanks to an amazing deal on Groupon, which originally set out to slash 71% off what would normally be a £69.40 bill at Frankie and Benny's, bringing it down to just £19.95.

Only, if you're quick, there's an extra £2 off if you use the code SUMMERFUN when you check out. It'll bring the cost of the meals down to just £17.95.

Italian restaurant Frankie & Benny’s is currently offering a family deal which includes two adult mains, two children’s meals, two sides and two drinks for £40. They also offer a lunch set menu from £9.95. | Trevor Benbrook - stock.adobe.com

That means two people can head into their nearest Frankie and Benny's restaurant, choose a main course each, and either a starter or a dessert, and they'll have already paid their measly £8.98 each.

Imagine sitting down to eat in a restaurant full of people who are about to get a £70 bill, knowing you've had your fill for less than the price of a round of drinks at Wetherspoon.

The deal also neatly coincides with the launch of Frankie and Benny's new menu, which serves up a selection of New York Italian Food, promising big plates and big flavours.

It's a perfect opportunity to line up a dirt-cheap date night, or invite someone for the posh catch-up lunch you've always promised yourselves.

All you need to do is click here to buy the voucher, and don't forget to enter the code SUMMERFUN to save the extra £2.

