Summer is here, and nothing captures the essence of the season quite like a floral dress.

Light, breezy, and effortlessly stylish, floral prints are a wardrobe staple for sunny days, beach getaways, and special occasions. You don’t need to spend a fortune to look amazing this summer.

These Amazon dresses are all under £30 proving that style, comfort, and affordability can absolutely go hand-in-hand. With options that suit every personality from romantic to boho you’ll be set for every summer occasion.

1. Livonmone Women’s Sweetheart Neck Puff Sleeve Floral Dress

Livonmone Women’s Sweetheart Neck Puff Sleeve Floral Dress | Amazon

This playful mini dress is a summer must-have. Featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline and trendy puff sleeves, the Livonmone dress brings a soft romantic vibe to your wardrobe. Its high waistline elongates the legs, while the boho floral print adds a laid-back, feminine touch perfect for everything from picnics to seaside strolls.

2. Scarlett Darkness A-Line Spaghetti Strap Sun Dress

Scarlett Darkness A-Line Spaghetti Strap Sun Dress | Amazon

Channel vintage vibes with this Victorian-inspired A-line dress. The delicate floral pattern and spaghetti straps keep things summery, while the flared silhouette adds a timeless charm. It’s both casual and elegant, making it perfect for garden brunches or romantic evening walks.

3. Newshows Women’s V-Neck Maxi Dress

Newshows Women’s V-Neck Maxi Dress | Amazon

If you're into easy elegance, this V-neck maxi dress is a winner. The side slit adds a bit of edge, while the spaghetti straps and flowy fabric keep things cool and breathable. It’s ideal for dressing up with sandals and a straw hat or dressing down with flip-flops and a tote.

4. Scarlett Darkness Puff Sleeve Corset-Inspired Dress

Scarlett Darkness Puff Sleeve Corset-Inspired Dress | Amazon

Add some drama to your summer wardrobe with this stunning smocked dress. With puff sleeves, a square neckline, and subtle corset-inspired details, it’s a romantic pick that’s still breathable and wearable for summer. The floral print keeps it grounded in seasonal style.

5. Cupshe Boho Lace-Up Maxi Dress

Cupshe Boho Lace-Up Maxi Dress | Amazon

For a bohemian summer look, this CUPSHE maxi dress delivers. Featuring a lace-up neckline with tassels, flare ruffles, and a bold floral design, it’s an eye-catching piece that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. Whether you’re heading to a festival or lounging at a beach bar, this dress fits the mood.

