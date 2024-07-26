Summer staples for your wardrobe: Three unmissable fashion picks from the high street

Three unmissable summer picks | M&S/Fable/Monsoon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This summer on the high street you’ll find lots of linen, lace and boho vibes in muted tones, as well as raffia and ruffles - so we’ve rounded up our top three picks of unmissable summer buys to add to your wardrobe this season.

Ruffle some feathers

If you’re looking for a dress that’s a total knockout, try Monsoon’s Renata Ruffle Maxi Dress (£125). It comes in yellow, sage, blush, red and navy. Go for blush for a romantic feel - great for a boho wedding guest vibe - or yellow to hit the bar on your summer getaway.

Pair with heels and statement jewellery for a night out, a fascinator for more formal occasions, and sandals and a basket bag for a more beachy, casual look.

Renata ruffle dress in yellow | Monsoon

Beach vibes

Nothing says summer like a basket weave handbag, and this one from Fable brings a little luxury with its satin fabric detail. It oozes vintage charm, and is perfect for picnics, beach trips or an everyday summer handbag. It’s also in the sale - you can buy it now for £45 down from £72.

Tree Of Life Basket Bag - Raffia | Fable England

Love your linen

There’s loads of linen trousers on the high street right now, and we love these beige Linen Rich Straight Leg Trousers by Nobody’s Child (£65) available at Marks & Spencer. Pair with a smart shirt for work, or a crop top for a more casual summer look - and this muted shade will go well with most colours, so experiment and add a pop of colour with your top or accessories.

Linen Rich Straight Leg Trousers by Nobody's Child | M&S