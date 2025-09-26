Friday's jackpot is massive | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is £113 million. With 19 UK players already past the £100m mark, the stats show it really can happen here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s EuroMillions draw carries a staggering £113 million rollover jackpot — a prize big enough to turn anyone into one of the richest people in the country overnight. And while the odds are long, there are 19 very rich Brits who are living proof it really can happen.

Since the game began, EuroMillions has created hundreds of jackpot winners across Europe, with UK players claiming some of the biggest prizes. The record remains the £195.7 million banked in July 2022, but time and again ordinary tickets have produced extraordinary winners. Those 19 British jackpot holders, each walking away with more than £100 million, show that dreams of hitting it big on this side of the Channel are far from fantasy.

Rollover jackpots like tonight’s add extra drama. Every time the top prize goes unclaimed, the pot swells further, raising the stakes and drawing even more players into the next round. £113 million is already one of the year’s largest jackpots, and if it rolls again it edges closer to the £208 million EuroMillions cap.

Of course, you don’t need to take home the top prize to change your life. Match five numbers and one Lucky Star and you can expect a six-figure sum. Even five numbers alone is usually worth more than £13,000, while every UK ticket automatically enters the Millionaire Maker — guaranteeing a fresh British millionaire in every draw.

If you’re checking your numbers tonight and want a smarter way to play next time, syndicates give you more lines for less money. This EuroMillions syndicate deal offers 500 real entries plus Millionaire Maker tickets for just £9.

With £113 million up for grabs tonight, and 19 fellow Brits already part of the jackpot elite, the only question is whose turn it will be next.

Rimmel Rimmel Jelly Crush blush and lip stain now at Superdrug for £10.99 💄✨ £ 10.99 Buy now Buy now immel London has launched Jelly Crush, the multi-tasking blush and lip stain shoppers are already calling a game-changer. Designed for effortless beauty lovers, it delivers a juicy, natural flush in seconds with no brushes needed. The bouncy jelly texture is enriched with Niacinamide for hydration 💧 and has a cooling feel that makes application quick and refreshing. Available in four fruity scents 🍑🍉🍓🍇 – Peachy Punch, Pink Dash, Red Pepper and Pink Sublime – each shade gives a long-lasting pop of colour you can swipe on and go. Shop Rimmel Jelly Crush at Superdrug for just £10.99

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John