The ESPA Wellness advent calendar is packed full of luxury products to pamper yourself this festive season
This Christmas, immerse yourself in a journey of wellbeing with the ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar a luxurious collection of 25 naturally powerful gifts, now available for £175 (worth £435). Designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit, this calendar transforms the countdown to Christmas into a daily ritual of harmony and indulgence.
Each day reveals a sensorial surprise, from invigorating cleansers and nourishing creams to rich essential oils that awaken the senses. Drawing on ESPA’s rich spa heritage and clinical skincare expertise, every treat is crafted to bring both inner balance and outer radiance. Whether it’s blissful aromatherapy, luxurious skincare, or spa-inspired rituals, each gift is a small celebration of wellbeing.
ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar
Shop now for £175 (worth £435)
The ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar invites you to start each day with a moment of calm and indulgence. Feel the stresses of the season melt away as you explore the thoughtfully curated selection of products, each designed to restore harmony and elevate your festive spirit.
The ESPA Advent Calendar Contains:
- Restful Bath Milk 100ml
- Silk Scrunchie
- Optimal Pro Hair Shampoo 50ml
- Clarifying Clay Mineral Mask 55ml
- Tri-Active Resilience Pro Biome Moisturiser 15ml
- Rejuvenating Hand Cream 15ml
- Tri-Active Resilience Pro Biome Serum 10ml
- Energising Bath & Shower Gel 30ml
- Pink Hair and Scalp Mud 30ml
- Nourishing Lip Treatment 5ml
- Overnight Hydration Therapy 55ml
- 24 Hour Replenishing Eye Moisturiser 15ml
- Restorative Bath & Body Oil 15ml
- Winter Spice Votive Candle 70g
- Muscle Rescue Balm 15g
- Optimal Skin Pro-Serum 10ml
- Active Nutrients Cleansing Oil 30ml
- Tri-Active Regenerating Phyto Collagen Plumping Mask 30ml
- Refining Skin Polish 15ml
- Optimal Pro Hair Conditioner 50ml
- Invigorating Body Reviver 50ml
- Optimal Skin Nutrient Mist 50ml
- Soothing Pulse Point Oil 9ml
- Optimal Pro-Glow Skin-Quenching Serum 30ml
- Optimal Skin Pro-Cleanser 30ml
This Christmas, bring the ESPA spa experience home. With the ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar, enjoy the perfect blend of beauty, relaxation, and wellbeing—an unforgettable gift for yourself or a loved one.
