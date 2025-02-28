Vicky Pattison has left a heartwarming message to those who helped her through a new documentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle native, who made her name through Geordie Shore is celebrating the release of a new Channel 4 documentary.

Released on FridayFebruary 28, the show sees Pattison take on the world of deepfake sex tapes - video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else.

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison’s documentary on the impact of deepfake sex tapes is now available to watch. (Picture: Instagram/@vickypattison) | Instagram/@vickypattison

As part of the documentary, Pattison herself creates a video of her likeness using AI, something she was criticised for earlier this year.

Taking to social media on the day of release, she said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to thank every single incredible woman who helped make this documentary possible- the strength and resilience they have shown, not only in putting their lives back together after the horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of deepfake abuse but also using their voices to spread awareness and tell their stories in the hope that it will help advocate for change. @parrishs92 and @carahuntermla- you ladies are nothing short of inspirational and I hope you know how incredibly brave you are.

“To the women campaigning for change and justice and highlighting just how terrifying this new abusive trend truly is @claremcglynn_ , Baroness Owen and @cathynewmanc4- I just wanted to applaud you for your tireless work on the subject.

“Calling for ironclad legislation, tech giants to be held accountable and better understanding around the issue.”

“And to everyone who has reached out- the thousands of you who have thanked me for bringing this horrific subject into the light, those of you who have discussed your own experiences and those of you who've educated me along the way.. I want to say thank you!

“This was a difficult project and a one that I spent a lot of sleepless nights worrying about and a lot of days crying over. But in the end, I always went back to the belief that this was a subject that needed more candour, more sunlight and more bold discourse. And I am proud to have played even a very small part in hopefully achieving our goal.”

The documentary is now available to watch through Channel 4’s online streaming service.