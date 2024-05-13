Tiger coming for tea with science and Three Bears at Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three shows the kids will love

The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to The Fire Station on June 11 and 12. Picture by Pamela Raith.

Three very different children’s shows are bringing family fun, laughs and thrills to The Fire Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First comes an updated, musical version of classic fairytale The Three Bears on Monday, May 27.

Deep in the forest live Mammy, Daddy and Baby Bear. While they're out in the woods, Goldilocks arrives. Chairs, porridge and beds are involved, but we'll say no more for now.

The 45-minute story is told through original music and puppetry. Afterwards there’s an informal opportunity for the audience to meet the cast and puppets. Ideal for children under six.

The two performances are at 11am and 1.30pm. Tickets from £14.

Tuesday, May 28 sees The Science Museum’s Live Stage Show, capturing the imagination of young and old; teaching them something new and exciting.

The show covers physics, chemistry and engineering topics including sound, weight and mass, fluid dynamics, air pressure, combustion and friction.

The show is aimed at youngsters aged five and over, although younger children are welcome. The topics covered in the show are most appropriate for Key Stage 2 and early Key Stage 3.

Tickets are from £20. Family ticket £71.

In June one of the UK’s favourite children’s stories is brought to life when The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to the venue.

The musical play adapted from the much-loved book by Judith Kerr was nominated for an Olivier Award during its smash-hit West End run.

Join a tea-guzzling tiger in a show which has "oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos". The show lasts 55 minutes, without an interval and is suitable for children aged three and over.

Performances are 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 11 and 10.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 12. Tickets from £16.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “Being a family-friendly venue is vitally important to us and we’re ready to warmly welcome these three special shows.

Family fun with The Three Bears. Picture by Pamela Raith.

"Although they’re very different, they all offer unique theatre experiences - from the raucous energy of The Three Bears to thrilling scientific experiments to an award-winning children’s classic.

“Such shows can often be a young person’s first experience of theatre and we take this responsibility seriously, creating a friendly and welcoming environment for young people and their families.”