Charlotte Crosby announces plans for new show on life with her second child

Charlotte Crosby is set to return to our screens very soon.

The Sunderland local, who made her name on Geordie Shore, has announced plans for a new show which will follow her and her family as they navigate having a second child.

Announced on Tuesday, February 25, the concept was explained on a social media post from MTV as: “This time she’s sharing her journey to welcoming her second child, navigating telling friends and making her business a success.”

Charlotte Crosby’s new show will see her take on parenthood once again. | Richard Lee/PinPep

The show will be a spin-off of Geordie Shore, named Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby and is set to be available to be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.

Originally from Sunderland, Crosby joined Geordie Shore for its first season. She remained on the show from 2011 until 2016, returning for a special appearance in 2022. She has since gone on to become a major television personality, taking over screens across the nation on the likes of Celebrity Big Brother, Just Tattoo Of Us and The Charlotte Show, which followed her life in a similar way to the concept behind the new show.

She had her first child with businessman Jake Ankers in October 2022 with the pair becoming engaged the following year.

The new show, running on Paramount+, will be available to watch from Tuesday, March 4.