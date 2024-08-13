Relax by the pool at Sandos Papagayo | First Choice

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you want to relax by the pool with cocktails on tap and book in a massage or two - or you’re a sports nut who wants to climb mountains, take on an archery challenge and explore the rocky terrain of Lanzarote - this might be the break for you.

First Choice is offering 31% off a stay at the four-star Sandos Papagayo hotel - which has three pools, four restaurants and a high-spec spa - and it really does offer something for everyone.

The hotel is on the south coast Playa Blanca, a scenic spot to enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Ajaches mountains. It’s the perfect spot to explore the rocky island - and you can hire bikes from the hotel to do just that.

Sandos Papagayo is on the south coast on Lanzarote | First Choice

But if you’d rather relax by the pool - there’s three - you can enjoy the food and drink at the poolside bar, and let your worries melt away.

It’s an all-inclusive break so you’ll want to enjoy the buffet restaurant, which is fully stocked for breakfast, lunch and dinner and serves up Mexican and Oriental feasts in the evenings. There’s also an Italian restaurant on site if you fancy a pizza.

Great sea views from the restaurant | First Choice

As for entertainment there’s regular shows and live music in the theatre bar, and an adults-only Green Bar with a pianist for a more chilled vibe.

If you want to get active there’s a tennis court, and other sports on offer include water polo, football and archery. There’s also a gym on site.

Or if you just want to relax, the spa has two saunas, three whirlpool baths and a Turkish bath. You can book a treatment, such as aloe therapy, or get a manicure or massage.

Sandos Papagayo at night | First Choice

If this sounds like your dream break, First Choice are offering this deal at a discount.

Fly from Manchester on September 3 2024 for a five-night all-inclusive break and pay £551* per person (price based on two adults). Hand luggage is included but extra luggage and transfers aren’t part of the package.

*Prices correct at time of writing.