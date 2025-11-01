Dangbei's DBOX02 Pro is a powerful 4K laser projector at a sensible price | Dangbei

A true 4K laser projector with AI setup, HDR10+ and Dolby Audio, the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro offers cinematic quality at a surprisingly accessible price

Dangbei, the tech firm that brought us the Mars, the Atom, the Freedo and the Emotn, appears to have abandoned its funky naming convention and called its latest launch the DBOX02 Pro. Catchy, eh?

It's also pretty pricey. You can expect to pay around £1,000 in the UK (although there's a hefty voucher deal on Amazon right now), and this puts it firmly in the big leagues.

But it does wade into battle with some impressive specs. Importantly, it offers true 4K through a laser light, sporting the latest "LaserVibe" tech, along with HDR10+ and HLG, which makes for deeper blacks and richer colours.

It also has 2000 ISO lumens brightness, which is impressive at this price point, and that means you don't have to black out your room to enjoy the crispest of details.

Of course, it has built-in Google TV with Netflix support, and there are two 12w speakers built in to the chunky body, with Dolby Audio and DTS X.

The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro can project out to a huge 300" screen | Dangbei

Dangbei markets this unit as an affordable complete home cinema package, and audio needs to play a huge part in it. Happily, there is plenty of depth and definition to the sound output, more than you'd normally expect from a built-in setup. Of course, you can expand it by connecting a home cinema audio kit, but most people won't. And I don't think they'll be disappointed.

Picture quality is as strong as the specs suggest. There's plenty of clarity thanks to that 4K definition, and the HDR software really does deepen the blacks. There are still shortcomings, especially in a room that's not dark enough, but it's really very impressive for the price, and the 2000 Lumens makes a huge difference.

Equally impressive is Dangbei's setup process. The minimalist remote is easier to use than you'd expect, the user interface is a doddle to get your head around, and the AI-based InstanPro system that automatically handles focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance is among the best I've used.

Dangbei's AI setup system makes aligning the picture and getting the balance right very easy | Dangbei

I also love the gimbal-style stand. You don't need to use the stand, but it's beautifully designed, with a floating, rotating base, and a pivoting bracket. It helps you get the best angle and, although there's no height adjustment, you really don't need it thanks to the trick keystoning system.

Laser projectors are becoming the benchmark nowadays, especially as they start to become more affordable. And Dangbei knows how to compete, by throwing seriously impressive spec into a well-built, nicely-designed package, and pitching it at an affordable price.

Hardcore home cinema buffs will find limitations with the DBOX02 Pro, but they'll also be aware not to expect miracles of a projector that can be bought for less than £1,000.

For us mere mortals, with normal budgets and normal standards, will love the DBOX02 Pro. Even if we probably never will get our heads around its name.