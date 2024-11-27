Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 deal: Black Friday deals from £21 per month

Grab a Samsung Galaxy S24 for the lowest price we've ever seen this Black Friday season | Samsung

Black Friday deals bring Samsung’s flagship phones down to a bargain price

It could be argued that the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a tad underrated. Overshadowed somewhat by the much-hyped S24 Ultra, the S24 is a more compact and much cheaper stablemate - and it's quite possibly the better package.

When you line the specs up, it's surprisingly close to the Ultra in terms of power and performance, at least in real-world usage, but its smaller frame makes it easier to hold and more comfortable in the pocket.

And then there's the price. It's Black Friday season, so it's probably the best time of the year to shop around, but we've found deals that bring the standard S24 down to nearly half the price of the Ultra.

For example, on Sky Mobile, one of the cheapest places to shop for a flagship phone right now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be had for £38 per month - but the standard S24 is just £21 per month. With no money upfront.

Bearing in mind this is a variant of Samsung's top model, this makes it an incredible deal.

You'll probably need to add a data package on top of that because you'll only get 100MB as standard, but Black Friday has seen those costs tumbling too, with a half-price offer still available. This means you can add, say, 5GB per month for just £5.

An unlimited data plan is available, normally costing £40 per month, for just £25 per month.

This makes for huge savings if you're quick enough to bag the deal before the Black Friday madness draws to a close next week.

The deal is for a 36-month contract, but Sky Mobile will let you change your phone any time after 31 days, or from 24 months at no extra cost. There's even free next-day delivery.

It's not the only tempting offer on the Sky website right now. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for example, the most technology-packed and expensive iPhone in the range, can be had with no money up front and just £38 per month on a contract deal.

Listed at £42 on the Apple website, the deal is one of the cheapest prices on the market.

For those who already own a phone Sky has also launched some of the cheapest SIM cards on the market. A £15 per month SIM card now comes with 100GB of data and the £10 option offers 50GB.

However, this does not beat the best-value SIM on the market. Smarty is offering a £10 SIM card with 80GB data and an unlimited data SIM for just £20 in its Black Friday sale.

The phone deals are not the only offers listed by Sky for Black Friday. It has also cut the price of its Sky Stream box, which uses WiFi instead of the need for a Sky dish, to its lowest ever at just £19. The price also includes free Netflix, meaning Sky itself is just £10 a month.

A sports package that includes all Sky Sports channels can be added for another £20 to bring the total with Sky, Netflix and Sport to £39 per month. You can see the deals here.